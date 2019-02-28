Marc Almond to headline City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival

Internationally acclaimed performer Marc Almond will headline the 2019 City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival when he performs at the Millennium Forum on Friday, May 3.

Northern Ireland’s biggest and best Jazz Festival will return to the banks of the Foyle from May 2 – 6 featuring a number of new acts joining some returning festival favourites.

The 18th edition of the festival will feature artists from all over the world performing at over 50 venues across the city and will be attended by tens of thousands of revellers over the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Singer and songwriter Almond has sold over 30 million records in a stellar career that has spanned five decades.

His 1981 No.1 hit single ‘Tainted Love’ with the group Soft Cell broke all records as the track that remained in the US Billboard Top 100 for the longest ever recorded period and topped the charts again in 1989 with his duet with Gene Pitney ‘Something’s Gotten Hold Of My Heart’.

Marc has been awarded the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award, the Icon Award by Attitude Magazine, a Mojo Magazine Inspiration Award, an Honorary Fellowship of Leeds Music College and Mr Almond had the great pleasure of accepting the honor of OBE in March 2018.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, said he was delighted that the Festival had secured a world renowned performer to headline the programme.

“To secure a world class artist of Marc Almond’s stature is a huge coup for the 2019 Jazz and Big Band Festival and we look forward to welcoming him to our city for his performance at the Millennium Forum,” he said.

“The Jazz Festival is one of the marquee weekends in our Events Calendar, showcasing our city as a visitor destination and a host of international events and boosting the local hospitality sector by selling out our hotels, B&Bs and guest houses and filling our bars and restaurants.

“Anticipation for the festival is already gathering pace after last year’s record breaking event where over 60,000 came out and sampled the packed five day programme that included live performance, workshops and an educational outreach programme.”

Tickets to see Marc Almond are priced £30 - to book go to www.millenniumforum.co.uk

The full programme for the 2019 City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival will be launched in the coming weeks. For more details on the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival including a history of the event, where to eat, stay and travel options visit www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com.