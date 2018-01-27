March date for ‘Chieftain’s Walk’ in memory of Martin McGuinness

A charity walk in memory of Martin McGuinness is to take place in March.

‘The Chieftain’s Walk’ will depart from Glenowen in Derry and make its way to Grianan of Aileach via back roads.

It’s understood the route was a personal favourite of the late Sinn Fein leader.

The inaugural walk - which organisers hope will become an annual event - will take place on March 25.

All proceeds raised from the walk will be donated to the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Martin McGuinness was, himself, a keen walker and, more often than not, accompanied by his dog, Buttons, would take to the roads in and around Derry and Donegal.

In more recent times, he took up cycling and, again with Buttons in tow, enjoyed getting on his bike and heading off the main routes.

Mr McGuinness, who passed away in March of 2017, once described Grianan of Aileach as a “special place” as it allowed him to look down on the waters of Inishowen where he had spent many hours fishing.