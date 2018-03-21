Maritime conference in 2019 will focus on Derry’s unique relationship with the sea

A major maritime conference focusing on Derry’s relationship with the sea is set to take place next year.

The proposed ‘Windows on our Past, Signposts for our Future’ summit is being developed by the Ulster University at Magee and will take place in September 2019.

Lead researchers, Dr. Billy Kelly and Dr. Éamonn Ó Ciardha, believe it will build on Derry’s “long relationship with the sea, from the Broighter Hoard (100BC) to the Cold War (1950s)” by way of “Colmcille, the Vikings, the Anglo-Normans, the Spanish Armada, the Nine Year’s War and Plantation, three sieges, immigration, emigration, industrialisation and two World Wars and a Cold War.”

It’s hoped the conference will allow Ulster University and Derry City & Strabane District Council tap into the “educational/heritage tourist potential of the region”.