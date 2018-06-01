Marriage Equality rally tomorrow

Sinn Féin Derry & Strabane Council Group leader, Sandra Duffy, has called for everyone who supports equality and rights to attend this Saturday’s Marriage Equality rally being held in the Guildhall Square Derry at 2.30 p.m.

She said: “I am calling on everyone who believes in the principles of equality and rights to attend Saturdays rally in Derry. Sinn Féin will again be taking part to stand up for equality, respect, recognition and rights for all citizens.

“There can be absolutely no place for sectarianism, racism, homophobia, misogyny or any sort of discrimination in our society. That is why we are committed to seeing the extension of equal marriage across the north, it is a simple request to afford people their rights.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for the LGB&T communities and challenge prejudice wherever it arises,” she added.