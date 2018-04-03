‘Martin, a Derryman who lived in real world’

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has called on republicans to emulate Martin McGuinness, the pragmatist, when pursuing their political objectives in 2018.

In an address at the Derry Easter Sunday commemoration, Mr. Doherty, observed how the late Mr. McGuinness’ worldview had been grounded in the city of his birth.

“Martin loved Ireland and he loved Derry. Martin knew Ireland and he knew Derry. He lived in the real world and so must we,” he said.

“He knew that radical politics was not just slogans and meetings. He knew that for his city and his country to be free required struggle, commitment and hard work. It required new thinking and adaptation. Above all he knew it meant people playing their part,” he added.

Urging young people to join Sinn Féin he recalled being inspired to do so by Mr. McGuinness a quarter of a century ago.

He said: “Republicanism needs active, committed members playing their part every day to bring about change that is republican change and I appeal for all of you present just as Martin asked me 26 years ago at free Derry corner to play your part if you have not yet done so and join Sinn Féin.”