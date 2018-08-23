‘Martin always wanted to help’

The late Martin Crumlish worked tirelessly to help improve conditions in the Syrian Refugee Camps in Greece at the height of the humanitarian crisis two years ago and will be remembered fondly for his selflessness.

This was the moving tribute paid to the late Mr. Crumlish - who was laid to rest following Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s, Church, Creggan, on Sunday - by his close friend Sean Gallagher who remembers him as a ‘gentle, lovable soul’.

Mr. Gallagher said he first met Martin, aged 26, during a Cursillo weekend and “found him a quiet and gentle big fellah who enjoyed his own company as well as having a laugh with people he knew and trusted.”

Underlying this persona was a heart of gold as Mr. Gallagher discovered when fundraising for aid for Syria in 2016.

“When the plight of the Syrian refugees came about in Greece, I started a collection of clothes and food to help with their plight.

“From the start of the campaign Martin Crumlish was there, only too willing to volunteer his time every step of the way.

“We travelled all over, Derry, Donegal, Coleraine and even as far down to Sligo, all to help. Never once did he refuse in over a year. Eventually after eight months we sent four 40 foot containers to Greece.”

Mr. Gallagher observed how Mr. Crumlish’s Catholic convictions saw him campaign against the repeal of the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution, which acknowledged the right to life of the unborn, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother.

“Martin’s faith was very important to him. He was a member of the Divine Mercy Prayer Group where we all met on a Monday night. He was a gentle, lovable soul and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”