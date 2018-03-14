Martin McGuinness anniversary: Public invite to event with Gerry Adams

The public are being invited to a major event in the Millennium Forum to mark the first anniversary of Martin McGuinness’s death, Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has said.

Elisha McCallion said: “Sinn Féin in Derry are organising a number of events along with Martin’s family to mark his first anniversary, which is on Wednesday March 21.

“These will conclude with a major event ‘Remembering The Chieftain’ with Gerry Adams in the Millennium Forum at 7.30pm on Monday March 26.

“This will be a celebration of the life and times of Martin McGuinness, in conversation with Gerry Adams and Raymond McCartney.

“From the 1970s, Martin and Gerry shared many memories, both joyous and poignant and Gerry will be reflecting on their friendship, which was set to the backdrop of unprecedented political change in Ireland.

“His unique insight of Martin, is that of a friend, whom he knew for over 40 years and it will undoubtedly be an emotional and uplifting recollection.

“It is open to the public and admission is free so I would urge people to come along to what is sure to be a remarkable occasion.”