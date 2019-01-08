Martin McGuinness: Chieftain’s Walk 2019 confirmed

The hugely successful Chieftain’s Walk, in memory of Martin McGuinness, is to take place again this year, the ‘Journal’ can confirm.

Thousands took part in the inaugural walk last March from Derry to Grianán of Aileach, raising tens of thousands for the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Full details of this year’s event will be announced at a press conference to be scheduled shortly but Martin McGuinness’ son, Fiachra, has confirmed that it will be going ahead again.

“Details are still being finalised and will be announced shortly but the second Chieftain’s Walk will definitely be taking place,” he told the ‘Journal.’

“Last year was a very emotional experience for us as a family but it was also inspiring to see thousands of people turning out as they did.

“We would again like to thank everyone who took part and made it such an incredible occasion.

“Once again, local charities will benefit from the walk so people can still register and donate even if they can’t make it on the day.

“We want to make the Chieftain’s Walk part of my father’s legacy so we hope you can all join us again this year.”

Martin McGuinness’ wife, Bernie, led the inaugural walk accompanied by the couple’s four children and wider family members.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, her predecessor Gerry Adams and the party’s Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill were among those to take part in the walk.

Mrs. O’Neill said the 2018 event highlighted the “high esteem in which Martin was held.”