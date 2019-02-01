Martin McGuinness Cumann erects road speed signs along Lone Moor Road

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has said her party has upped its campaign to see the introduction of speed limit signs along one of the busiest main arterial routes in the city.

Last weekend members of the local Martin McGuinness Cumann erected 30 mile per hour signs along the stretch of road from the City Cemetery to Elmwood Terrace and the junction of Eastway and Laburnum Terrace.

Colr. Duddy and her Sinn Féin colleagues have been lobbying for the signage along a stretch of the Lone Moor Road from its junction at the top of the Brandywell Road to the junction at the top of Westland Street following safety concerns over the speed of traffic.

Last month, however, Colr. Duffy expressed disappointment after receiving correspondence from Transport NI to say that the Lone Moor Road does not meet the criteria for 30 mph road signage.

Speaking to the ‘Journal,’ Colr. Duddy said: “I have been campaigning to get 30 mph speed limit signs placed along the Lone Moor Road, from the Brandywell Road through to the top of Westland Street. So far, the Road Service has turned down my requests.

“At the weekend members of the local Martin McGuinness Cumann erected several 30 pmh signs along this stretch of road, in an effort to help reduce the speed of traffic travelling through the area.

“It’s not an ideal situation that action had to be taken, but if it prevents even one accident and makes it safer for residents crossing the road to local schools and businesses, then it will have been worth it.”

Colr. Duddy added: “Even whilst I was there to see the signs going up it was quite apparent that many of the passing vehicles were driving well in excess of the speed limit.”

Colr. Duddy had said that the need for road safety signage and measures was brought home, not just by the prevalence of drivers speeding through the area, but also by the sheer volumes of people and vehicles travelling on or passing through the Lone Moor Road.

She pointed out that as well as local residents, the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Celtic Park GAA grounds, the City Cemetery, three main link roads to Creggan are all linked to the Lone Moor Road.

Further to this there is two link roads to the Bogside and Brandywell, Bligh’s Lane with three schools, a shopping centre and an industrial estate all within the vicinity of the Lone Moor Road.