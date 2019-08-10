Martin McGuinness image on Derry bonfire pyre “sickening” - Foyle MLA

Unionist politicians have been called upon to condemn ‘hatemongers’ who placed an image of the late Martin McGuinness on a bonfire in Derry.

The call follows anger that a poster featuring an image of Mr. McGuinness and advertising a fundraising walk for cancer services in his memory was reportedly spotted on the pyre in the Tullyally area of the Waterside this week.

The bonfire pyre at Tullyally.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan described the incident as “sickening”.

She said: “I utterly condemn those who have erected an image of Martin McGuinness on a bonfire in the Tullyally area of Derry.

“This display is particularly sickening given that it’s a poster advertising a charity walk.

“This is the action of hatemongers intent on spreading bigotry and perpetuating sectarian divisions in our society.”

Ms. Mullan said that such behaviour stands in stark contrast to the work that Martin McGuinness did “to build reconciliation and reach out the hand of friendship to all communities”.

“It is also grossly insulting to the McGuinness family who still mourn the loss of their loved one,” she said, adding:

“I am calling on political unionism to show leadership by condemning this display of hate and demanding an end to such sickening and sectarian hate crimes.”