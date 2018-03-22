Martin McGuinness portrait unveiled at Stormont

An official portrait of the late Martin McGuinness has been unveiled at Stormont.

Members of the former deputy First Minister’s family were among those who attended Thursday’s event at Parliament Buildings.

Also at the function was former NI First Minister Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP, and ex-Sinn Fein leader, Gerry Adams TD.

The portrait was commissioned by the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission and will be exhibited in the Great Hall until April 6 when it will be moved to a permanent location on the first floor of Parliament Buildings.

The first anniversary of Mr McGuinness’ death took place earlier this week.