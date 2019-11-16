Mary Lou McDonald says Sinn Féin is up for Stormont and wants all-Ireland NHS

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said the party is up for the restoration of Stormont as soon as possible.

The DUP and both governments to need to step forward "to resolve the issues and get government back in action" she told delegates to the party's Ard Fheis in Derry on Saturday.

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion and Sinn Fin president Mary Lou McDonald embrace in the Millennium Forum.

But the revival of the institutions in Belfast remains conditional.

"We need a good faith, purposeful engagement by political Unionism.

"Sinn Féin negotiators stand ready," she said.

The Sinn Féin leader told a packed Millennium Forum that a reunification poll is on the horizon.

"A referendum on Irish Unity will happen. It's not a question of if, but when," she declared.

She went on to propose an all-Ireland health system modelled on the NHS.

"Our system is broken. We need an Irish National Health Service. That is the future," she said.