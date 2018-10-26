Bishop Donal McKeown will officiate at the Derry Diocesan Mass for Deceased Children and Young People on Sunday November 11 at 7:00pm.

The service takes place at St Eugene’s Cathedral and will be remembering in particular those children and young people who have passed away this year.

During this Mass, the Diocesan community will gather together to remember, to pray, and to celebrate the life of loved ones.

A spokesperson for the Diocese said: “The death of a loved one is always a difficult experience, but this pain can be even greater when the deceased is an infant, a child, or a young adult. The Mass will be an opportunity for families and friends to come together to remember their loved ones and to find strength in being together as a Diocesan Community.”