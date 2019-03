The annual Diocesan Mass for those with special needs, and their families and friends, will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, Derry on Saturday April 13, 2019, at 2.00pm.

Bishop Donal Mc Keown will celebrate the Mass.

Anyone who has a child who wishes to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation or First Holy Communion at this Mass is asked to please contact the Catechetical Centre on 71264087 or email ddcc@derrydiocese.org