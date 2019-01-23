Massive ‘Derry Girls’ mural for Derry city centre, Channel 4 confirms

A huge mural of Derry Girls is to be painted in Derry’s city centre as a tribute to the “incredible” backing the show has received locally, Channel 4 have confirmed.

The large mural of the cast is being developed by Channel 4’s in-house creative agency, 4Creative, which is working with Derry not-for-profit social enterprise group, UV Arts, who use street art as a tool for social change. The main characters in the hit comedy show - Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James - will be immortalised in paint onto an entire side of the ‘Badger’s Bar’ building in Derry.

A Derry Girls mural will be painted in Derry's city centre.

Derry Girls is the creation of acclaimed writer Lisa McGee who has mined her own experiences to create a candid, one-of-a-kind, family-centred comedy set against the backdrop of The Troubles.

James Walker, Head of Marketing at Channel 4, said: “We are incredibly proud of the Derry Girls series. Using the skills and artistry of the UV Arts team, in conjunction with 4Creative, we’re kicking off our marketing campaign with a great a piece of artwork that not only pays tribute to Derry city’s culture, people and their spirit, it also brings the mischievous and funny characters of Derry Girls to life.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, said there was great support here in the city for Derry Girls and that fans were looking forward to their return.

“There is great anticipation here for the next instalment of the Derry Girls series and this artwork is a real tribute to the cast which will no doubt be really well received by fans. I am delighted to see the ongoing success of the show, which has shone a spotlight on the city, our culture and our humour, and helped raise the profile of N. Ireland to an international audience.”

The mural will be painted at the back of Badger's Bar in Derry.

Karl Porter at UV Arts added: “It is very exciting to be able to bring a piece of iconic Derry culture to the streets of our beautiful city. The Derry Girls series has enabled the people of Derry to come together through laughter and joy, as a local street art organisation UV Arts been working closely with youth and organisations across the city to bring about vital social change through our street art projects and initiatives.

“The opportunity to immortalise these iconic figures through an amazing new mural can give the city a little hope for the future and spread a little laughter along the way. It is an excellent opportunity for a local grass roots arts organisation to create this tribute to Derry Girls, the project celebrates a rich cultural identity and will leave a lasting legacy for all to enjoy. “

The mural is part of a wider marketing campaign which will include press, posters, TV and social media activity. More information on this will be available closer to the launch of the second series’ later in 2019.