May Bank holiday essential information: It's all about the jazz this weekend but what about the bins, swimming pools and indoor football?

Details of the May Bank Holiday service arrangements have been released by Derry City & Strabane District Council for anyone thinking of accessing public facilities over the weekend.
Refuse and food waste collections will operate as normal while all recycling centres across the city will be open on the Bank Holiday.
However, some council facilities will be closed. The schedule across Derry and Strabane is as follows.
DERRY CITY
Council Offices Strand Road: CLOSED
City Cemetery: OPEN
Guildhall: OPEN
Tower Museum: OPEN
Registrar of Births Deaths Marriages and Civil Partnerships Office: CLOSED
Templemore Sports Complex: OPEN
Foyle Arena: CLOSED
Brooke Park Leisure Centre: CLOSED
City Baths: CLOSED
The Brandywell: CLOSED
Bishop’s Field: CLOSED
Dog Pound and kennels: CLOSED
Refuse and Food Waste Collections will operate as normal in Derry.
Derry Recycling Centres will remain open on Bank Holiday Monday.
STRABANE
Council Offices, Derry Road: CLOSED
Melvin Sports Centre: OPEN
Riversdale Leisure Centre: OPEN
Derg Valley Leisure Centre: OPEN
Alley Theatre: CLOSED
Refuse and Food Waste Collections will operate as normal in Strabane and the surrounding district.
Recycling Centres in the Strabane district will remain open on Bank Holiday Monday.