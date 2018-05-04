May Bank holiday essential information: It's all about the jazz this weekend but what about the bins, swimming pools and indoor football?

Details of the May Bank Holiday service arrangements have been released by Derry City & Strabane District Council for anyone thinking of accessing public facilities over the weekend.

Refuse and food waste collections will operate as normal while all recycling centres across the city will be open on the Bank Holiday.

However, some council facilities will be closed. The schedule across Derry and Strabane is as follows.

DERRY CITY

Council Offices Strand Road: CLOSED

City Cemetery: OPEN

Guildhall: OPEN

Tower Museum: OPEN

Registrar of Births Deaths Marriages and Civil Partnerships Office: CLOSED

Templemore Sports Complex: OPEN

Foyle Arena: CLOSED

Brooke Park Leisure Centre: CLOSED

City Baths: CLOSED

The Brandywell: CLOSED

Bishop’s Field: CLOSED

Dog Pound and kennels: CLOSED

Refuse and Food Waste Collections will operate as normal in Derry.

Derry Recycling Centres will remain open on Bank Holiday Monday.

STRABANE

Council Offices, Derry Road: CLOSED

Melvin Sports Centre: OPEN

Riversdale Leisure Centre: OPEN

Derg Valley Leisure Centre: OPEN

Alley Theatre: CLOSED

Refuse and Food Waste Collections will operate as normal in Strabane and the surrounding district.

Recycling Centres in the Strabane district will remain open on Bank Holiday Monday.