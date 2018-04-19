Maydown road improvements welcomed

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed action by Transport NI to improve the road surface along the Maydown Dual Carriageway.

Mr Durkan said: “I have been contacted by many people over a number of weeks over concerns about the dangerous road condition along this Dual Carriageway and, in particular, at Broadbridge roundabout.

“While the Department have not currently allocated a budget to improve this hugely busy arterial route, Transport NI have agreed to implement temporary improvements in the interim.”

The Foyle MLA added that there were many more roads across the north west needing attention.

“Sadly, many roads throughout Derry require similar investment, many vehicles have been damaged and road users put in danger due to substandard surfaces,” he said.

“We heard recently of money being allocated to DFI for precisely this type of expenditure, we need to see that on North West roads.”