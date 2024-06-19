Maydown Road in Derry closed following serious road traffic collision, delays expected
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Maydown Road in Derry has been closed following a serious road traffic collision.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have warned motorists to expect delays.
“Maydown Road, in Maydown, has been closed in both directions following a serious two vehicle road traffic collision. The road is closed at its junctions with Templeton Park and Haw Road and diversions are in place. Delays can be expected in the area,” the PSNI said in a statement shortly after 2pm on Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.