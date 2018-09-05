Mayor Boyle: Jobs announcement ‘fantastic news’

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council John Boyle has welcomed the announcement today by Danske Bank that it is to locate its new customer protection centre in Derry, creating 67 new jobs.

The Mayor described the announcement as fantastic news for the city and district, saying it is evidence that confidence is continuing to grow in the local economy.

“This investment boost is very good news for our region and reaffirms the North West’s position as a competitive, exciting and innovative place to do business,” he said.

“These are very skilled and high-end posts that are suitable for our increasingly skilled workforce.

“I am delighted at this investment by Danske Bank and Invest NI in our local economy.

“The commitment being demonstrated by Danske Bank and Invest NI shows business confidence is improving throughout the area and is in keeping with the work the Council is doing in terms of job creation and investment that is set out in our Strategic Growth Plan.”