Mayor Boyle launches new round of Tea Dances for the coming year

Mayor John Boyle has launched the 2018 /19 ‘Mayor’s Tea Dance Initiative’ at the Guildhall and provided details of the ‘hugely popular’ series of events to be hosted during his term in office.

The tea dances, apart from two, will now take place on a Tuesday every month, beginning on September 4, 2018. All will be held in the Guildhall from 2pm to 4pm.

The 2018 dates for the tea dances are: Tuesday, September 4, Tuesday, October 2, Wednesda, November 7, Wednesday, December 5 and a special ‘Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dance’ on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. The 2019 dates are Tuesday, January 8; Tuess, February 5, March 5, April 2 and May 7.

Mayor Boyle said: “These are such popular events – packed with some of the best dancers in town! The tea dances also provide a great opportunity for me to enjoy some time with older members of the community.”

To register for tea dance tickets, which will be posted one week before the dance, please contact the Mayor’s Office on 02871 376508 or email mayor@derrystrabane.com