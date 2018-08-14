Mayor Boyle launches new round of Tea Dances for the coming year

MAYOR�"S TEA DANCE. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Boyle pictured at the Guildhall on Friday afternoon launching the Mayor�"s Monthly Tea Dance schedule for 2018-19. This years�"s tea dances will be held on Tuesdays. Also pictured from left are Dorothy Thompson, Councillor Gus Hastings, Sylvia Digney, Francis McLaughlin and Eddie Digney. The first monthly tea dance will be held on Tuesday, 4th September, 2018 and this year�"s worthy cause will be the local Foyle Search and Rescue.
MAYOR�"S TEA DANCE. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Boyle pictured at the Guildhall on Friday afternoon launching the Mayor�"s Monthly Tea Dance schedule for 2018-19. This years�"s tea dances will be held on Tuesdays. Also pictured from left are Dorothy Thompson, Councillor Gus Hastings, Sylvia Digney, Francis McLaughlin and Eddie Digney. The first monthly tea dance will be held on Tuesday, 4th September, 2018 and this year�"s worthy cause will be the local Foyle Search and Rescue.

Mayor John Boyle has launched the 2018 /19 ‘Mayor’s Tea Dance Initiative’ at the Guildhall and provided details of the ‘hugely popular’ series of events to be hosted during his term in office.

The tea dances, apart from two, will now take place on a Tuesday every month, beginning on September 4, 2018. All will be held in the Guildhall from 2pm to 4pm.

The 2018 dates for the tea dances are: Tuesday, September 4, Tuesday, October 2, Wednesda, November 7, Wednesday, December 5 and a special ‘Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dance’ on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. The 2019 dates are Tuesday, January 8; Tuess, February 5, March 5, April 2 and May 7.

Mayor Boyle said: “These are such popular events – packed with some of the best dancers in town! The tea dances also provide a great opportunity for me to enjoy some time with older members of the community.”

To register for tea dance tickets, which will be posted one week before the dance, please contact the Mayor’s Office on 02871 376508 or email mayor@derrystrabane.com