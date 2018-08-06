Mayor hosts reception for Margaret Keys

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council John Boyle said he was delighted to welcome local soprano Margaret Keys to the Guildhall at the weekend for a special Civic Reception celebrating her contribution to the arts.

During her career, Margaret has performed alongside a whole host of stars, and has sung to audiences around the world in iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall and the London Palladium, including Pope Francis on his 2015 visit to the US.

Mayor, Cllr John Boyle, presents a commemorative gift to soprano Margaret Keys at a civic reception held in the Guildhall to mark her achievements within the music industry. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Speaking after the reception, Colr Boyle said it had been an honour to welcome Margaret and her family. “I was delighted to take this opportunity to recognise the work of one of the city’s most accomplished artists,” he declared.

“Margaret’s work has earned her world renown, and coming from a city of song she is a fantastic ambassador for Derry and our rich musical heritage.

“Margaret’s success is an example of what can be achieved when exceptional talent is properly nurtured and celebrated, and we must do more to support the arts in promoting and recognising the wealth of talent right on our own doorstep.

“I know she will inspire a new generation of young singers, and I wish her all the very best in her future career.”