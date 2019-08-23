Mayor praises positive relations building at Fountain summer camp

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Michaela Boyle, has visited the Fountain Street Community Centre to learn more about their week-long summer camp of activities aimed at helping children from the area to build positive relations.

DCSDC’s Good Relations team have been working alongside Fountain Street Community Association to provide the workshops for children aged five to 12 as part of their summer programme of activities, which explores themes around different cultures, traditions and personal identity.

Following the programme of activities, the children will take part in a special trip, as well as a celebration event to mark their achievements.

Mayor Boyle said:“This really is a fantastic event for children offering them a broad range of interesting activities to get involved in.

“Not only does this summer camp promote inclusivity and diversity, but it allows the children to try new things, meet new people and get involved in activities that they would not have tried before. I’d like to commend everyone involved in this wonderful project.”