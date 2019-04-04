Mayor to host public Jazz Festival event at Guildhall

Mayor John Boyle will mark the start of the 2019 City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival by hosting a gathering of the cream of local jazz musicians in the Guildhall’s Main Hall on Thursday May 2.

The event will feature Derry jazz legend Gay McIntyre with the Paul McIntyre trio and a selection of performances from Derry jazz artists including George Hasson, John and Fiona Trotter, Jim Whiteside, Jim McDermott, Joe Quigley and Johnny Quigley.

Admission to the performance is free but donations are welcome to the Mayor’s Charity, Foyle Search and Rescue.

Looking ahead to the event Mayor Boyle encouraged as many members of the public as possible to get involved.

“I am delighted and proud to have the opportunity to host and celebrate the outstanding jazz talent in our locality in the stunning surroundings of the Guildhall’s Main Hall,” he said.

“What better way to get yourself in the mood for the weekend by starting your Jazz and Big Band Festival experience in the company of some genuine local jazz legends?

“Over the years we have welcomed some of the biggest names in world jazz to the city over the May Bank Holiday weekend but the festival programme has always had a strong local element who have proved equally popular with the public.”

The City of Derry Jazz Festival takes place from Thursday May 2 – Monday May 6 with over 200 artists performing across 70 venues.

The popular Jazz Hubs return this year to Bennigans Bar, The Playhouse and The Great Hall in Magee where you can relax, unwind and enjoy the authentic jazz experience.

Headline acts include Marc Almond, George Colligan, Kitty LaRoar, Ryan Quigley and Michael Janisch’s Trilateral, full details at www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com.