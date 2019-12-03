Mayor to host special Day of Reflection in Guildhall Square on Thursday afternoon

The Mayor of Derry & Strabane Michaela Boyle, will hold a special Day of Reflection this Thursday, December 5, in memory of all those who have lost their lives through conflict.

People are invited to gather in Guildhall Square at 1pm to pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives due to war or conflict. This will be a cross-community and non-denominational event which is open to everyone, regardless of race, religion or culture.

Mayor Boyle is encouraging local people to take the opportunity to come together to share their experiences of loss.

“I think it’s immensely important that we take the time to remember those we have lost during times of trouble and conflict,” she said.

“Sadly most families will have lost a loved one, or will be close to people who have lost relatives in tragic circumstances.

“It’s important for us to come together as a community, to pay our respects and share our memories of those who are gone. It’s a chance to reflect on the peace that we are still building and to pledge our commitment to nurturing that peace for future generations.”

The Mayor’s day of Reflection was first established in 2016, when a special plaque was unveiled in memory of all victims of conflict. The event will feature music and some words of reflection by the Mayor and other community figures.