Mayor to host special ‘Vintage Tea Dance’ at the Alley

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr John Boyle, will host a ‘Vintage Tea Dance’ from 2pm to 4pm at the Alley Theatre, Strabane on Saturday, January 19.

The Mayor’s tea dances are popular ‘free’ events organised for the enjoyment of older members of the community from throughout the City & District.

Mayor Boyle said: “All of the tea dances which I have hosted during my term in office have been such popular events. They also provide me with a great opportunity to enjoy time with older members of our community. Indeed, I am always amazed at their energy and sense of fun which is an inspiration to all!

“I’m therefore delighted to be hosting a special Vintage Tea Dance at the Alley Theatre later this month – where I’m really looking forward to meeting up with older members of the local community. I have no doubts that the tea dance will be a hugely enjoyable experience and that we’re going to see a fantastic turnout on the day!”

Music at the Mayor’s special Vintage Tea Dance will be by Midnight Sun and refreshments will also be provided. Tickets for the tea dance are free and can be booked through the Alley Box Office on 028 71 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com. A free bus from Derry to the Alley Theatre on Saturday January 19 is also being provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will leave the layby at the side of the Guildhall at 1pm, returning to Derry from the Alley Theatre at 4.30pm. To book contact Karen Henderson on 02871376527 or karen.henderson@derrystrabane.com