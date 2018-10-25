McCallion to meet local Debenhams management

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion will meet the local manager of Debenhams next week following an announcement by the firm that it will close 50 stores in the next three to five years.

The company has not disclosed if the Derry store will be closed as part of their plans.

The Foyle MP said: “I have secured a meeting with the local manager of Debenhams next week to discuss the announcement of potential store closures.

“It’s important that we now begin working to secure the future of the store here in Derry for the staff employed here and those who use the store.

“There are a large number of staff employed at the Foyleside store and this announcement will obviously be causing concern so it’s important that we get full clarity from Debenhams.

“Thousands of people from across the Derry, Donegal and Tyrone use this store every week as a key part of our city centre.

“It’s vital that Foyleside also play a part in securing its future.”