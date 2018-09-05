McCallion welcomes Derry jobs boost

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has welcomed news that Danske Bank has created 67 jobs in Derry at a new customer protection centre.

The new jobs will cover cyber crime and include positions for quality assurance managers and analysts.

The Foyle MP said: “Today’s announcement that Danske Bank has created 67 new jobs in Derry is a boost for the local economy.

“It comes just a few months after job announcements at FinTrU, AXA, Metacompliance and the opening of the new O’Neills superstore in the city centre.

“News of this jobs boost is great news for the city and district and will provide much-needed employment for our young people.”

Mrs McCallion said that a time when the uncertainties of a Tory Brexit looms over business and threatens the economy here, job creation is welcome news.

“All of this will build confidence in our city and hopefully attract further inward investment from companies looking to set up in the North West,” she said.