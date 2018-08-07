McConomy family to speak at memorial

The family of Derry boy Stephen McConomy, who was shot and killed by a British solider in 1982, are to speak at an event in Derry this Friday supporting families seeking justice.

The ‘Time for the Truth’ event will include representatives of families from across the north still seeking truth and justice for their loved ones killed during the conflict.

It takes place at the Stephen McConomy Memorial at the steps on Fahan Street at 3.00pm.

Speakers will include Stephen’s brother, Emmett McConomy.

Eleven-year-old Stephen had been out playing with friends on April 16, 1982 when a member of the British army’s Royal Anglian regiment shot him in the head with a plastic bullet.

The St. John’s Primary School pupil had made his Confirmation with his classmates just two weeks prior to his death.

The other guest speaker at the event in Derry will be Robert McClenaghan from Belfast.

At 8.45pm on December 4, 1971, a bomb planted by the Ulster Volunteer Force ripped through the Tramore Bar on the corner of North Queen Street and Great George’s Street, near the nationalist New Lodge Road in North Belfast. The bar was run by Patrick McGurk.

A total of 15 men, women and children were to die in the atrocity.

The RUC, unionist politicians and the British State were quick to blame the IRA, attributing it to a premature explosion.

Robert McClenaghan’s grandfather, Philip Garry, died in the UVF explosion.

Friday’s ‘Time for the Truth’ event has been organised by the Bogside and Brandywell Monument Committee and forms part of Féile 2018.