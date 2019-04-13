McLaughlin pleased with Firmus moves

Sinn Féin Local Government Candidate, Neil McLaughlin has welcomed confirmation from Firmus Gas that installations will commence in the Shantallow area in August.

He said: “After being contacted by several residents regarding gas installation to homes in the Shantallow area I contacted Firmus Energy and received confirmation that the installations will begin in August.

“Anyone interested in having gas installed should contact Firmus as soon as possible with a completed application form which have been sent to homes in the Shantallow area.”

The first-time Sinn Féin candidate, who will contest the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA) in elections to Derry City & Strabane District Council next month, said: “This is a welcome announcement for the tenants in the Shantallow area providing them with a choice of energy provision.”