McLaughlin pleased with Firmus moves

editorial image

Sinn Féin Local Government Candidate, Neil McLaughlin has welcomed confirmation from Firmus Gas that installations will commence in the Shantallow area in August.

He said: “After being contacted by several residents regarding gas installation to homes in the Shantallow area I contacted Firmus Energy and received confirmation that the installations will begin in August.

“Anyone interested in having gas installed should contact Firmus as soon as possible with a completed application form which have been sent to homes in the Shantallow area.”

The first-time Sinn Féin candidate, who will contest the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA) in elections to Derry City & Strabane District Council next month, said: “This is a welcome announcement for the tenants in the Shantallow area providing them with a choice of energy provision.”