McLaughlin to run for Sinn Féin in Waterside DEA

An environmental activist who was inspired to join Sinn Féin by the late Martin McGuinness’ courage during his fatal illness, has been selected to run in the Waterside District Electoral Area (DEA) in the council elections next year.

Sharon McLaughlin, aged 48, was selected to run on the Sinn Féin ticket alongside sitting councillor Christopher Jackson at a Selection Convention last night.

An Environmental Health graduate she is currently employed as an environmental officer with a local engineering firm and has a keen interest in the environment and the impact that our actions can have on it.

“Council has a key role to play to ensure that the footprint we make on the environment today does not have a negative effect on the environment for the children of the future,” she said.

“We must ensure the water we drink, the food we eat and the air we breathe are maintained to the highest standards possible. I am keen to play my part in this and to protect the environment for generations to come,” she added.

Sinn Féin view the Waterside as a realistic gain after Colr. Jackson’s 2014 running mate, Bridget Meehan, polled fifth on first preferences but ultimately lost out in the 7-seater on transfers.

Ms. McLaughlin said the late Martin McGuinness inspired her to get involved.

“After seeing his courage and determination during his illness I decided the time was right to sign up and become a Sinn Féin activist,” she concluded.