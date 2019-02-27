Me, Mum & The Patriarchy at the Playhouse Theatre

A feminist one woman autobiographical performance from a bold new Yorkshire based theatre company will come to The Playhouse this month.

Buglight Theatre Company’s ‘Me, Mum & The Patriarchy’ follows writer and performer Keeley Lane as she’s packing away her memories into boxes and taking a trip down memory lane into her family history and journey’s towards her understanding of feminism and into her womanhood.

Lane embodies her mother, grandmother and several others along the way. In this day and age, conversations are starting to happen sparking from the #MeToo movement, and as a society we recognise how far we have come. However that does not mean that there’s not still a long way to go, and ‘Me, Mum & the Patriarchy’ highlights this and questions what’s next.

Founded in 2014 by Keeley Lane and Richard Galloway, Buglight Theatre was established as a means to showcase work that connects to today’s social and political issues, and to encourage artists to create their own work. This is the company’s third touring production following The House Behind the Lines (2016), a play examining the forgotten stories of female sex workers behind the lines in WWI and Marching on Embers, a new play about radicalisation, set against the backdrop of post-Brexit Northern Ireland. (2017).

“There is a lot more to ‘Me, Mum And The Patriarchy’ than just feminist issues” writer and performer Keeley Lane said.

“Including looking at the kind of choices most of us have to make at some time or other and how our lives are often shaped by circumstances over which we have no control. Much of the comedy comes from personal observations which we can all relate to regardless of gender. There is an element of life being seen here from the perspective of a somewhat inward- looking Yorkshire town but the issues covered are relevant across society and geography.”

Tickets are £10/ £8 from The Playhouse on (028)71268027 or at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.