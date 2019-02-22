Medicare donation towards ending Period Poverty

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Councillor Sandra Duffy has thanked staff at Medicare at Hatfield for its donation last weekend towards the #EndPeriodPoverty campaign.

Councillor Duffy said: “I am totally overwhelmed by the support that this campaign is getting. It has really struck a chord with people across our city and district and in true Derry fashion people are more than willing to help.

“I would like to thank the staff at Medicare located at the Hatfield Shops for the fantastic donation at the weekend towards the #EndPeriodPoverty campaign.

“This donation, along with all the others collected in the past few weeks, are steadily mounting up. I believe we should all be doing as much as we can in bringing about such positive change and it should be the norm in schools, universities colleges, workplaces, football grounds, concert venues for free access to sanitary product provision.”

Colr. Duffy has previously welcomed the decision by the Scottish Government that every school, college and university in Scotland is set to provide free sanitary products for the new academic year. She has also said the success of the ‘On the Ball’ campaign led by three young Celtic supporters in Scotland for free sanitary products at sports grounds should spur everyone on to look the feasibility of introducing similar initiatives here. “I believe that a place like Derry should also be taking the lead on bringing about such positive change,” she said.