Meeting held to discuss Culmore greenway

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has led a deputation from Culmore Community Partnership and local residents to a meeting with Derry & Strabane Council to discuss proposals for the new proposed greenway.

The greenway will run from Pennyburn roundabout and join up with the Muff village element of the scheme.

Colr. Duffy said that she had was contacted by local residents and groups hoping to get a sight of the plans for the scheme, and have their concerns, especially at particular ‘pinch points’ along the road, taken onboard.

She said; “I believe that the overall scheme will be of great benefit to the Culmore area and its Donegal hinterland and will enable cyclists, pedestrians and motorists to get about much more safely. It will also encourage a ‘modal shift’ with more people choosing to cycle and walk instead of always using their cars.”

Colr. Duffy said the meeting on Friday last was an opportunity for residents to provide useful input and feedback relating to the scheme.

She added that there had been “huge investment” by council and the EU in green infrastructure projects.

“There are a number of other greenways currently ready to begin including the Buncrana Road scheme which is to be welcomed. I am also working to ensure that the Culmore greenway project not only enhances the quality of life for all residents from Muff to Pennyburn but also becomes a major infrastructural asset for the whole city and region.”