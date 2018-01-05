Meeting on Magee Medical School

Sinn Fein Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has said the planned Medical School at Magee in Derry is pivotal to growing the economy across the north west.

Her comments follow a meeting between Sinn Fein representatives and Ulster University Dean of Medical School Development, Professor Hugh McKenna, amid growing concerns that the opening of the new facility may be delayed if a decision on a business case for it is not made within weeks.

Elisha McCallion said the University has reiterated its commitment to the project.

She said: “Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney received an encouraging update with the first students on course to be enrolled by September 2019.

“The Medical School is a critical element of the overall Magee expansion, which is, in turn, pivotal to growing our local economy and developing cross border regional opportunities with Derry and Magee as a gateway university city for the wider North West region. That is why Sinn Féin’s former Health Minister, Michelle O’Neill, prioritised this project and why we will continue to support it in every way to ensure it remains on course.”

She added: “We look forward to seeing this development coming to fruition and welcoming our first medical students to the city in 2019.”

Ulster University recently confirmed to the ‘Journal’ that the development remains reliant on political decisions being taken.

The Strategic Outline Case for the Medical School was submitted to the Departments of Health and Economy in May 2017 and the Outline Business Case was submitted to the Department of Health in October. A University spokesperson said: “The delivery of Ulster University’s NIGEMs (Medical School) is dependent upon responses to these, by way of political decisions.”

The university aims to welcome the first intake of 60 medical students in 2019, increasing to 120 students each year over a five-year period.

SDLP Health and Wellbeing spokesperson Mark H Durkan however has raised concerns that this may not happen by 2019.

He said: “To find ourselves in a situation now where this major, positive piece of work cannot progress in the absence of an Executive is lamentable. The political impasse due to the failure of the DUP and Sinn Fein to form a government here is potentially risking a delay in this vital project,” he said, adding:

“SDLP party leader, Colum Eastwood MLA, has written to the Department of Health’s Permanent Secretary, outlining the need to getting the business plan approved but, there is real concern that without a minister in place to sign off on it, the North West medical college may not happen.”

When asked about when a decision will be made, and whether the Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly would make a decision in place of a Minister, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “The Department received an outline business case from Ulster University in October. This will be considered in the context of an ongoing review of regional medical training place needs, on which both of the local universities are represented, which is due to report in June 2018.”