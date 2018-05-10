Meeting sought over funding breakdown

Speaking after the Department of Health released information on the Health Transformation Fund, local Sinn Féin Health spokesperson, Derry & Strabane Councillor Patricia Logue welcomed the allocation announcement, but said a meeting would be sought over the details.

She said: “It is important that the department provides further detail on the areas of investment.

“While progress on transformation is welcome we must recognise the challenges transformation faces in the context of a £160m shortfall in the Tory/ DUP health budget.

“Funding needs to be spent on transforming health and social care services and not swallowed up plugging existing gaps in the health budget.We will be seeking a meeting with the Permanent Secretary for Health for further information on the breakdown of the transformation fund.”