Meeting sought over Supervalu ‘closure’ rumours

A meeting is to be sought with the operators of Supervalu at Waterloo Place amid widespread concerns that the store is to be shut down.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has confirmed she is seeking an urgent meeting with the operators of the city centre supermarket.

The Musgrave Group, meanwhile, have refused to comment on speculation surrounding the supermarket, which was formerly Wellworths, that it is to close.

Karen Mullan said: “There is a responsibility on the Musgrave Group to publicly outline their future intentions for their store in Waterloo Place. We have been contacted by workers expressing concern regarding the future of their jobs following speculation in local media that the store will closing next year. They have not been made aware of any plans for closure.

“In the run-up to Christmas, workers are rightly worried about this development and the impact it will have on their future. There is an onus on management to make their staff aware of any potential impact on their employment. In the current climate, any fear of job losses is a blow to any worker and their families and will only increase pressure on attempts to build economic stability in the north west.

“I have written to senior Directors at Musgrave and have asked for an outline of their future intentions for the Waterloo Place store and if this will impact on any of the other SuperValu stores throughout the city. I have also requested information on what this will mean for the staff.”

In response to questions over the future of the store, a Musgrave spokesperson said: “We are aware of the current speculation, but are not in a position to comment at this time.”