Meg Bike Festival is a ‘roaring’ success

Hundreds of motorcyclists descended on the walls of Derry recently to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the Roaring Meg Bike Show.

With funding from the Housing Executive’s Community Cohesion Project, the event formed part of Gasyard Feile’s 2019 Cultural Programme, designed to be inclusive to all sides of the community and family friendly.

This year saw one of the biggest turn-outs for the festival with over 400 motorbikes on display as well as trikes and scooters, with the city’s streets lined with market stalls and carnival rides.

Since its inception, the Roaring Meg Bike Show has raised over £12,000 in donations that have been given directly to families.

This year’s event raised £4,150, the biggest amount that has been raised to date in one day. All donations from this year’s show will support Jigsaw ASD Support Group and Men’s Action Network.

Linda McKinney from Gasyard Development Trust was thrilled with the success of the event.“We were absolutely delighted at the amount of people and bikes that showed up on the day. This year’s event has been a roaring success and we would like to thank the Housing Executive for the funding we received to make this cross community event possible.”

Eddie Doherty, the Housing Executive’s Area Manager, added: “The Roaring Meg Bike Show was a great opportunity for all residents to socialise together and have a full day of entertainment, and the last of the sunny weather was an added bonus!