Memorial to Derry skipper, Ryan McBride discussed

A Derry City & Strabane Council working group has been appointed to examine a proposal to rename Brandywell Stadium after the late Ryan McBride.

The five member group, which comprises of a councillor from each of the main parties and one independent, is tasked with engaging with the public over the naming of the local stadium as well as other council assets.

The appointees are Patricia Logue of Sinn Féin, Martin Reilly of the SDLP, Sean Carr, Independent and Derek Hussey of the UUP.

The DUP has said it will nominate its member of the group at a later date

The group’will “engage with the public and all stakeholders” to discuss the suggestion of renaming the stadium and bring proposals to a meeting of the Governance and Strategic Planning Committee to consider the practical implementation of such a proposal, including the establishment of criteria for the naming of Council assets.”