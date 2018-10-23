Memorial to Martin McCrossan to be unveiled in Derry city centre this week

A memorial in memory of the late tour guide Martin McCrossan is to be unveiled in the city centre this week.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, will officially unveil a plaque - installed on top of a plinth type structure located outside the top entrance of Foyleside Shopping Centre - on Friday at 2.30pm.

Mayor Boyle said he was honoured to be able to unveil a permanent tribute to Mr McCrossan in the heart of the city centre.

“This memorial is a permanent tribute to a great ambassador for our city and the tireless work he did in promoting our area to tourists from all over the world,” he said.

The memorial plaque will include the inscription: ‘Martin McCrossan Tourism Hero 1962-2015’ and feature a photograph etched into it.

It will also include the following tribute: “A true champion and ambassador for the city. The driving force behind the tourism industry who left a lasting positive impression on everyone who met him.”

The memorial will be located at the junction of Orchard and Bridge Streets.