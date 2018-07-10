Men, aged 50 and 20, arrested, and teen, aged 16, charged over Derry disorder

A teenager will appear in court later this morning after being charged in connection with last night's disorder in Derry.

Two men, aged 50 and 20, were also arrested last night and remain in police custody.

The 16 year old has been charged with disorderly behaviour, assault on police, resisting police and possessing offensive weapon in a public place.

He is expected to appear before the local Magistrates' Court later this morning, Tuesday, July 10.

A 20 year old male and a 50 year old male also arrested last night remain in police custody at this time.