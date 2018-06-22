Men involved in daring Long Kesh escape bid to speak at Derry event

The dramatic story of how a group of men dug a tunnel out of Long Kesh in a daring mass escape bid back in 1974 will be relayed in Derry this weekend by some of those involved.

Dozens of prisoners taken into custody as a result of internment were involved in digging the tunnel in an operation that was to have tragic consequences when Tyrone IRA Volunteer Hugh Coney - who was among those to make it through the tunnel - was shot dead shortly after emerging.

Long Kesh

Taking place nine years before what become known as the ‘Great Escape’ from Long Kesh in 1983, the prisoners and internees over October and November 1974 executed a bid for freedom in the aftermath of Long Kesh being set on fire in protest at the conditions there.

Former escapees Fra McCann, Tony Booter Hughes, and Rockey Morgan, will speak at the Sinn Fein-organised event at the Cosh Bar this Saturday night.

Speaking ahead of the event, one of those involved in the escape bid, West Belfast Sinn Fein MLA Fra McCann, who was first interned in the weeks after the Bloody Sunday killings in Derry, recalled how it came about.

Mr McCann said those imprisoned in ‘Cage 5’ had a fairly long history of digging tunnels before the fire, and that once the Kesh was burned, another escape bid was organised. He said the prison officers would come along twice a day to inspect the camps and ensure there was no breaches along the wire perimeter.

“We were digging under the wire though,” Mr McCann said. “We picked our place and put corrugated iron, which was the remains of the old huts, up around it, and started digging. We were digging nearly 24 hours a day.”

The operation was not without its difficulties however. “The tunnel would be prone to flooding when it rained. We had to constantly try to bail out the water and mostly what you used was the old food serving trays,” Mr McCann said.

The men dug down to create a shaft wide enough so that two or three men could dig at the same time. Mr McCann said. “There were probably 30 to 40 men involved. The stuff you used for digging was the big spoons that would have served you. We used the old corrugated iron sheets and pieces of old wood from around the compound to stop any collapses. There were some collapses when people were in it, but you were able to dig your way out.”

One of the issues the men faced was lack of lighting inside tunnel, and after some of the men raised health and safety concerns about visibility at night in the camp itself, they secured light bulbs from the authorities, which they used to light the tunnel.

Another major issue was trying to assess where the exit should be. “There were a couple of false alarms, you have to try and start to come up at some stage and try to work out where you would do that. Around November 5th we came up that morning and we were just right against the wire and we went back down and dug. It rained incessantly that night but everybody was going on adrenalin.”

The IRA put people into squads for the imminent escape bid, and a few scouts were sent on in advance with bolt cutters that had been smuggled in to break down any barbed wire or fencing above ground.

“When you came out there was a security road where they did mobile patrols. You came out on a wee verge and it was like daylight outside because of the searchlights and you were between two watch towers and you could look up and see one guy smoking in the tower,” Mr McCann said.

The men had to crawl across the road into a ditch, and then across a smaller road beyond that leading to a farm boundary fence. However somebody was spotted and the alarm raised and Mr McCann recalls hearing two shots ring out and Hugh Coney being hit.

As soldiers poured in, he said, the prisoners and internees were severely beaten, even as they tried to help Hugh Coney. “They pulled up in an unmarked blue van and there was a dog handler. They took us one at a time and questioned us and you refused to speak and they punched and beat you. They couldn’t work out where we came from. Then after an hour they threw some of us into the back of the van and threw the dogs into the van.”

Mr McCann said that Hugh Coney remained very much in the thoughts of all the men involved over the past 44 years.

The full story of what happened will be relayed at The Cosh Bar in Derry at 7.30pm on Saturday. Entrance is £5, pay at the door, and local man Joe Doherty will host the evening.