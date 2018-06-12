Mental Health & Wellbeing event at Creggan Community Collective

An information session on Mental Health & Wellbeing will be held at Creggan Community Collective this week.

The ‘Looking After You, Looking After Your Mental Health’ event will take at CCC’s premises at 33 Cromore Gardens this Thursday, June 14 at 7.30pm and is open to all.

The event aims to deliver practical information on how someone can look after their mental health, and to encourage people to talk about mental health to break down the stigma that surrounds it.

It comes as statistics show that one in four people here will develop a mental illness in the course of a year and 44 per cent of young people in the North state that they have experienced a mental health problem.

Speakers will include author and patients’ campaigner Patricia Campbell, and Brendan Magee, an addiction counsellor from Dublin. There will also be a range of literature and resource information available.