Met Éireann issues Donegal with Storm Caroline weather warning

Met Éireann has issued a yellow status wind warning for Donegal.

The warning was issued at around the same time Storm Caroline was officially named by the Met Office in the United Kingdom.

The weather warning was issued shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Met Office issues DERRY with snow and ice weather warning

Scotland is due to bear the brunt of Storm Caroline but shortly after 2:00pm on Tuesday, Met Éireann issued the weather warning of wind for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

The yellow status warning is valid from 3:00am to 8:00pm on Thursday December 7.

"An Atlantic storm will pass close to the north coast of Scotland on Thursday morning," read the warning on the official Met Éireann website.

"The UK Met Office have named it Storm Caroline. Severe winds will affect parts of Scotland, but it will generate strong and blustery winds over Ireland also.

"Northwest winds of 55 to 65 are expected to gust 100 to 110 km/h - strongest winds in coastal areas and over high ground."