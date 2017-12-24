Met Éireann issues rain alert for Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a yellow status weather alert of rain for Donegal for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The alert was issued on Sunday morning and is valid from 10am on Christmas Eve until 7am on Christmas Day.

Heavy rain is forecast to fall in the county and some areas could see as much as 25 to 35mm of rainfall.

A yellow status alert means people should be "aware".

"The concept behind yellow level weather alerts is to notify those who are at risk because of their location and/or activity, and to allow them to take preventative action," reads an explanation on the official Met Éireann website.

"It is implicit that yellow level weather alerts are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity."