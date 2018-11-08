Met Éireann issues severe weather warning for Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a yellow status severe weather warning of wind for Donegal.

The wind warning, which also applies to Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan, could see gusts as strong as 110kmph.

The wind warning is valid between 8:00am and 7:00pm on Friday.

"Southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/hr," reads the warning on the official Met Éireann website.

"Gusts will exceed these values in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground, especially in the southeast."

"The wind warning has been split to accommodate the timing of the strongest winds in different parts of the country. The Connacht and Munster wind warning is valid from 4am to 3pm, while the Leinster and Ulster wind warning is valid from 8am to 7pm," said Meteorologist Liz Walsh.

"As the wind is coming from a rapidly deepened low, the atmosphere will be unstable which means that gusts will feature prominently in many areas.

"Most of the gusts will be within the limits of our yellow warning criteria - up to 110km/hr - but exposed coastal regions and areas of higher ground inland, especially in the southwest, south and southeast, will experience gusts greater than this – possibly up to 125km/hr. Winds of this speed can cause significant damage and caution is advised," she added.