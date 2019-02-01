Met Éireann 'looking at ways' to include the North in future weather announcements

Met Éireann has announced it is "looking at ways they can incorporate" the North of Ireland into weather warnings issued in the future.

Met Éireann's decision comes only a few days after Derry Sinn Fein councillor, Sharon Duddy, wrote to the Director of Met Éireann asking for a meeting to discuss how they could include the six counties in future weather warnings.

A snow covered Derry earlier this week. (Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye)

"Weather knows no borders, weather warnings shouldn’t either," said Colr. Duddy.

“Met Éireann are an important and crucial service in Irish life; they offer a range of Ireland-wide provisions online and also via their app, both of which are effective and innovative.

“The absence of weather warnings for the North being included on their public output though has caused much controversy and frustration in recent times - not least given the increasing levels of adverse weather events which are becoming a worryingly more regular reality for people."

Colr. Duddy added: “All we needed here was some 'Blue Sky Thinking' and credit to Met Éireann who have today indicated they are up for that.

“At a time when people are deeply concerned about the reinforcing of borders, it is important that public services ensure they accurately reflect situations across the entirety of Ireland."

Meanwhile, the Met Office has released a yellow status weather warning for Derry and other parts of the North.

The snow and ice weather warning is valid from 12:00pm on Friday to 12:00pm on Saturday.