Met Office issue fog warning for Derry

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of fog for Derry.

The warning was issued on Wednesday afternoon and is valid from 3:00pm through to 11:00am on Thursday.

"Fog will persist in some parts of Northern Ireland during Wednesday afternoon, thickening up towards dusk with the visibility falling below 100 metres in places.

"Although it may thin out again in places overnight, some areas could remain foggy until well into Thursday," read the warning on the Met Office website.

"Fog will affect much of Northern Ireland. Slower journey times with delays to bus services are possible and there is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights."