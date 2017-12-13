Met Office issue weather warning of ice for Derry

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of ice for Derry.

The warning was announced on this morning and is valid from 4:00pm on Wednesday through to 11:00am on Thursday.

"Ice will again form on some surfaces from late Wednesday afternoon, which will continue through the night and well into Thursday morning," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"In addition, wintry showers will spread from the west with some accumulations of snow, though mostly restricted to high ground.

"There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely.

"There is also a small chance of travel disruption across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland."