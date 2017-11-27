Met Office issues Derry with ice warning

The Met Office has issued Derry with a yellow status weather warning of ice.

The warning was issued on Monday afternoon and is valid from 12:05am through to 9am on Tuesday November 28, 2017.

"Ice is expected to form during Tuesday morning," said the Met Office on its official website.

"Icy patches will develop on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off of treatment."

The Chief Forecaster at the Met Office said: "Temperatures will fall on Monday night allowing ice to form in places by the the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"Road temperatures will rise slowly later in the night with much of the ice that does form clearing by mid morning. Showers will be wintry on high ground."