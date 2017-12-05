Met Office issues Derry with snow and ice weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of snow and ice for Derry.

The weather warning was issued on Tuesday morning and applies to all of the North of Ireland.

The warning is valid from 12:05am on Friday December 8 through to 6:00pm on Saturday December 9.

"Snow showers are expected to become increasingly frequent over northern Scotland late on Thursday and are expected across many other parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western England on Friday," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

More to follow.